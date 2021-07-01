ONE MORE COMFORTABLE DAY...

A northeast breeze brought the return of cooler, drier, more comfortable air Thursday. It’s here to stay for only one more day. Friday will look and feel wonderful. But then, just in time for the Holiday Weekend, temperatures EXPLODE!

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature temperatures into the upper 80s on low 90s. The humidity isn’t bad early Saturday, but as the day wears on the humidity inches upward. By late afternoon you’ll feel the mugginess. And even higher humidity is expected Sunday. Both days appear dry and decently sunny. As of now Sunday evening looks dry for area fireworks.

Monday will still be very warm and humid, but storm chances return. Best chances may favor the PM hours. A few storms could be stronger, depending on how things play out. More rain chance linger Tuesday and into portions of Wednesday.

WINDS & WAVES:

FRIDAY: N bec Variable 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SATURDAY: WNW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. LOW: 51

FRIDAY: Comfortable with mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Feeling humid by late afternoon. HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and muggy. HIGH: 92 LOW: 70

MONDAY: Very warm and humid with a chance of storms - Best chances afternoon and night. HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Cooler and mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Still humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some leftover showers. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, but another chance of storms late or at night. HIGH: 80

