Advertisement

NHTSA unveils new, easy-to-use auto recall search tool

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, early rush-hour traffic rolls along I-10 in Phoenix.
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, early rush-hour traffic rolls along I-10 in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Searching for a vehicle recall just got a little more user-friendly.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday unveiled a new online dashboard for vehicle owners, car shoppers, or anyone else to search its massive database for automobile recalls going back 50 years.

The new interface allows users to sort and filter data, search by keyword and export data in a variety of formats.

It also displays data in easy-to-read charts and graphs.

The dashboard will be updated daily.

The automobile safety data has always been available to the public, but users previously had to download large files.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Toddler killed by train in central Wisconsin
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
After reaching 50% getting COVID-19 shot, Wisconsin doesn’t “move the needle”
Hannah Miller identified as victim in Oneida County homicide. Suspect identified as Christopher...
Oneida County Sheriff identifies victim in homicide, suspect still on the run
Green Bay police uniform patch (WBAY photo)
Green Bay names four finalists for police chief
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

Search and rescue efforts at the Surfside collapse site were halted due to safety concerns....
Stability issues halt search and rescue at condo collapse site
There's confusion over mask guidance as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread.
Delta variant exploits low vaccine rates, easing of rules
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 photo, President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial...
Trump Organization, CFO plead not guilty to tax crime charges
FILE - This file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions
Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the...
Tropical Storm Elsa, 5th named storm, threatens Caribbean