Local Republicans urge Governor Evers to sign newly-passed biennial budget

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Now that the Wisconsin Senate has passed a new two-year budget this week, Republicans gathered at the Renco Machine Company in Green Bay on Thursday, highlighting the biggest impacts the $87 billion biennial budget would have on the community.

“We provided a document that is sustainable, fiscally responsible and meets all the objectives that the people of Wisconsin expect,” said Republican Representative David Steffen.

The two-year spending plan focuses on K-12 education, health care, transportation, and a $3.4 billion tax cut.

“Over the last year, our small businesses, our in-person businesses suffered in particular and the personal property tax that we are eliminating is a tax on local on small businesses,” said Republican Representative Shae Sortwell.

The bill is headed to Governor Tony Ever’s desk. He can sign it, veto it, or use his line-item veto powers. Governor Evers said on Thursday that he has not yet received the budget and will have six days, excluding Sunday, to take action once it reaches his desk.

“The answer’s going to be vague because we have not received that budget. Hopefully, we’ll be receiving it from the Legislature within the next few days and so much of the decision-making I do have is going to be relied upon the actual language of the bills, which we have not seen. So looking forward to finally getting it and spending time over the next few days going through it and seeing what we’re going to do with different parts of it that may be changed. It’s too early. As soon as we get it, we’ll start that process,” Evers said.

Republican lawmakers said there is bipartisan support for the budget, but one local Democrat doesn’t support the legislation.

“The fact that we put so little in public education, the U.W. system, and turned down $1.6 billion of federal funding that could have been used for projects like moving the coal piles in Green Bay, to other community projects throughout the state, just made it something that I can’t support. What you put down on paper in terms of dollars and investment is reflective of what your priorities are, and I think for too many of us, education and our kids and our future is a bigger priority and that just didn’t seem to be the case with the budget that passed,” said Democratic Representative Gordon Hintz, Assembly Democratic Leader.

