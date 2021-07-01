Advertisement

Judge orders release of woman convicted in “Slender Man” stabbing

Courtesy: WISN
Courtesy: WISN(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge says a woman convicted of stabbing her classmate to please the Slender Man character in 2014 can be released from a mental health facility.

Anissa Weier, who’s now 19, asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to release her from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute, arguing she was no longer a threat to anyone.

Bohren agreed during a hearing Thursday and ordered her released, pending preparation of a release plan. He gave state officials 60 days to draw up the plan.

Weier will be held at the facility at least until a Sept. 10 hearing. 

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Toddler killed by train in central Wisconsin
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
After reaching 50% getting COVID-19 shot, Wisconsin doesn’t “move the needle”
Hannah Miller identified as victim in Oneida County homicide. Suspect identified as Christopher...
Oneida County Sheriff identifies victim in homicide, suspect still on the run
Green Bay police uniform patch (WBAY photo)
Green Bay names four finalists for police chief
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

The deer tick is also known as the black-legged tick. (Source: CDC)
Oconto County sees more tick-related illnesses
Menominee Tribal members say a number of unmarked graves are located near former residential...
Menominee Tribal members say ancestors’ stories and unmarked graves on reservation detail past residential school abuse
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus testing’s positivity rate back up to 1%
July 1 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool start to July