Highway 151 closed west of Chilton due to large barn fire

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A portion of Highway 151 in Calumet County is closed due to a large barn fire, according to Chilton Police.

The highway is closed between Salm Road and Minahan Road west of Chilton.

Chilton Police say the highway will likely be closed through mid afternoon. Detour signs are posted.

The Wisconsin State Patrol lists the following alternate routes:

EASTBOUND: Highway C to Highway F to North State Street to Highway 151

WESTBOUND: North State Street to Highway F to Highway C to Highway 151.

Kathryn Bracho is tracking the closure on Action 2 News This Morning and will keep you updated.

