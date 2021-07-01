Green Bay Metro Fire Department is recertified to highest protection rating

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department have announced the department has been recertified at the highest ISO class rating.

The rating serves as a public protection classification number, and ranges on a scale from one to ten.

After an extensive, five-year-long audit, department officials say it remains rated at one, the very best in fire protection.

“I just want to point out again that Green bay, our community, our partners - we were the very first to get this rating back in 2015. We are the very first to be reevaluated as a number one, and I am very proud of the fact that we are one of 388 communities in the entire United States,” said Assistant Chief Rob Goplin of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

The assessment looked at fire department capabilities such as water availability and emergency communications.

