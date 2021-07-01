Advertisement

Green Bay Metro Fire Department is recertified to highest protection rating

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department have announced the department has been recertified at the highest ISO class rating.

The rating serves as a public protection classification number, and ranges on a scale from one to ten.

After an extensive, five-year-long audit, department officials say it remains rated at one, the very best in fire protection.

“I just want to point out again that Green bay, our community, our partners - we were the very first to get this rating back in 2015. We are the very first to be reevaluated as a number one, and I am very proud of the fact that we are one of 388 communities in the entire United States,” said Assistant Chief Rob Goplin of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

The assessment looked at fire department capabilities such as water availability and emergency communications.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Toddler killed by train in central Wisconsin
Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
After reaching 50% getting COVID-19 shot, Wisconsin doesn’t “move the needle”
Green Bay police uniform patch (WBAY photo)
Green Bay names four finalists for police chief
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

Wisconsin Senate chambers (WBAY file)
Wisconsin Senate passes $87 billion budget on to Evers
Medical marijuana will soon be purchased in Ohio
Oshkosh to consider ordinance to decriminalize marijuana
Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames hits a grand-slam against the Chicago Cubs during the...
Ashby tagged, but Brewers sweep Cubs for 8th straight win
Kaukauna wins Division 1 Softball Title