Advertisement

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center receives $1.3 million grant for hard-hit industries

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has received a $1.3 million grant from a fund to help industries heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant is worth $1,300,886.95. It was given out by the Small Business Administration from funding from the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act.

Performing arts venues were among the first to close in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic and one of the last industries to reopen to live performances. The P.A.C. says the financial impact was devastating.

The P.A.C. had to immediately reduce expenses by $2.5 million and furlough 84 percent of its staff. Still, they estimate $5.89 million in expenses during the shutdown.

“We are grateful to all legislators who supported this much-needed relief, especially Tammy Baldwin and Mike Gallagher for their additional support during this process,” said Maria Van Laanen, president and CEO of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. “As one of the first industries to feel the economic impact of the pandemic, and an industry that will have spent nearly 18 months in an extended intermission, this financial support is crucial to preparing to welcome audiences back in person. It will assist us in entering the Center’s second act on solid financial footing and to continue providing exceptional, engaging and educational live performing arts experiences to our community.”

The P.A.C. is working to raise an additional $500,000 for the Act 2 Fund. CLICK HERE to donate.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Toddler killed by train in central Wisconsin
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
After reaching 50% getting COVID-19 shot, Wisconsin doesn’t “move the needle”
Hannah Miller identified as victim in Oneida County homicide. Suspect identified as Christopher...
Oneida County Sheriff identifies victim in homicide, suspect still on the run
Green Bay police uniform patch (WBAY photo)
Green Bay names four finalists for police chief
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

July 1 mid morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool start to July
Chairman Tehassi Hill and Gov. Tony Evers sign the gaming compact amendment.
Oneida Nation, state agree to sports betting at casino
July 1 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler, less humid air
Denmark baseball championship parade
Denmark baseball championship parade