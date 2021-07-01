Fox Cities Performing Arts Center receives $1.3 million grant for hard-hit industries

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has received a $1.3 million grant from a fund to help industries heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant is worth $1,300,886.95. It was given out by the Small Business Administration from funding from the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act.

Performing arts venues were among the first to close in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic and one of the last industries to reopen to live performances. The P.A.C. says the financial impact was devastating.

The P.A.C. had to immediately reduce expenses by $2.5 million and furlough 84 percent of its staff. Still, they estimate $5.89 million in expenses during the shutdown.

“We are grateful to all legislators who supported this much-needed relief, especially Tammy Baldwin and Mike Gallagher for their additional support during this process,” said Maria Van Laanen, president and CEO of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. “As one of the first industries to feel the economic impact of the pandemic, and an industry that will have spent nearly 18 months in an extended intermission, this financial support is crucial to preparing to welcome audiences back in person. It will assist us in entering the Center’s second act on solid financial footing and to continue providing exceptional, engaging and educational live performing arts experiences to our community.”

The P.A.C. is working to raise an additional $500,000 for the Act 2 Fund. CLICK HERE to donate.

