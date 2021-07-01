Eagle Nation cycle shop in Neenah leased to new tenant

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A troubled business in Neenah is closed, and the property is being leased to a new tenant. Our radio partner, WHBY, reports owner Steve Erato is shutting down Eagle Nation Cycles on Main St.

Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert says Bergstrom Automotive is now leasing the site.

Eagle Nation has a long legal history, with a botched drug raid in 2012 that led to a federal lawsuit, a 2015 hostage standoff that led to police shooting and killing a hostage, and an incident earlier this year where police say suspects in a fatal stabbing fled to the Eagle Nation shop nearby.

The City of Neenah declared it part of a blighted development area and offered to buy the property earlier this year.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.