DNR: More first-time boaters, alcohol could mix for dangerous holiday weekend on the water

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin DNR and other law enforcement officials are concerned about the number of people who may be drinking and boating on the water as we head into a big holiday weekend.

The Fourth of July is known for being one of the busiest times of the summer to hit the water, but this year that includes a lot more first-time boaters venturing out.

“I would expect this 4th of July weekend, Friday through Monday, to be absolute chaos!” says Lt. Darren Kuhn, the Wisconsin DNR Boating Law Administrator. “I think there’s going to be boats everywhere.”

Law enforcement are especially concerned how alcohol will mix with more people who don’t know the rules of the water.

“We are going to have, expected, a lot more new boaters who may not be familiar with boating laws, not familiar with boating etiquette, who may not be familiar with boating operations,” says Kuhn. “Whether it’s somebody going too close to a fisherman that might be trolling or maybe it’s somebody cutting in line at the boat landing, it can get tense. It can get heated.”

Then add alcohol, and it’s a problem.

“Alcohol clearly affects people’s inhibitions, makes people do things they wouldn’t normally do, and mix that with the boating situation and congested waterways, and it really could be a recipe for disaster,” describes Kuhn.

State law allows people on the water, and even the boat’s captain, to drink alcohol while operating, but being impaired while driving a boat is illegal.

Kuhn says that’s where most people find trouble.

“I think people don’t understand the effects alcohol has on people are doubled when they’re on the water. With the sun beating down on them all day and the waves and all the environmental factors that play into how the body reacts to alcohol and quantities of alcohol, it’s completely different than at home on the sofa,” he says. “Somebody may know their limit sitting at home but is not going to (be) the same as when they’re out on the open water, and that poses a problem. I would say a fair number of the intoxicated operators that we apprehend are well above the legal drinking limit.”

In anticipation of that, more law enforcement will be on the water for the long weekend, from July 2nd through the 4th, as part of the annual Operation Dry Water campaign to look for drunk boaters.

Nationally that number has steadily increased the last three years, according to Operation Dry Water statistics, increasing from 494 people cited for boating under the influence in 2018 to 625 in 2020.

Those same statistics show blood alcohol levels exceeding three or four times the legal driving limit.

“There’s no seat belts, no air bags, no brakes, none of the safety features we have in cars,” warns Kuhn. “Have a designated driver on the highway; have a designated driver on the boat.”

With that comes a plea to not just have -- but wear -- life jackets.

Thirteen people have died in boating-related incidents already this year, according to the DNR.

“A majority of those are drownings. There’s no way for me to accurately say those people would still be with us if they were wearing life jackets, but I think it’s a pretty easy leap to say a fair number, if not a majority of those people that drowned, would be with us today if they were wearing a life jacket, so please wear it,” begs Kuhn.

While a lot of people will stay on the water to watch the fireworks, Kuhn says every year, boaters forget to turn their lights back on, posing a serious safety risk.

“Anytime you’re in a motor boat and you’re out after sunset or before sunrise, you’re required to have your navigation lights on. The red and green bow lights, and a white, generally called a stern light, visible for 360 degrees, is a requirement. Those lights are not designed to help the driver see better. They’re not like headlights on your car. They are specifically designed for other boat traffic to see where you’re going and what direction you’re travelling so they know who has the right of way,” explains Kuhn. “We just have too many close calls and collisions that are directly related to people not knowing which direction the other boat is traveling, and it’s a safety concern.”

