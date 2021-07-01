Denmark baseball wins WIAA Division 2 state title

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Denmark baseball team beat Jefferson 4-1 Wednesday night to claim the WIAA Division 2 state championship, the first gold ball in program history.

The Vikings used a 3-run 4th inning to break and 1-1 tie en route to victory.

Check out the impromptu parade held in Denmark following the win in the video below.

