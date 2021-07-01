Denmark baseball wins WIAA Division 2 state title
The Vikings claim the first gold ball in program history
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Denmark baseball team beat Jefferson 4-1 Wednesday night to claim the WIAA Division 2 state championship, the first gold ball in program history.
The Vikings used a 3-run 4th inning to break and 1-1 tie en route to victory.
Check out the impromptu parade held in Denmark following the win in the video below.
