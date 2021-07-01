COOLER, LESS HUMID AIR - FOR A FEW DAYS

A cold front passed through early this morning. It was a quiet frontal passage but this afternoon we will see puffy cumulus clouds, a few of which could squeeze out some showers or storms in central Wisconsin this afternoon. Aside from that, a northeast breeze has picked up behind the front... bringing some cooler, drier air that will linger for a couple of days. The humidity will drop over the course of the day and highs will stay in the mid 70s for most. Friday will be comfortable and mostly sunny with a morning low in the 50s and highs in the middle to upper 70s. Enjoy the comfortable break, because it doesn’t last long.

Your Independence Day weekend is looking more and more summer-like. It will turn hotter and the humidity begins to creep up beginning Saturday. Highs should be in the upper 80s and some low 90s are also possible on the Fourth. Given the muggier feel, temperatures at night will stay warm... generally in the upper half of the 60s. The weekend should be dry, but storm chances increase by Monday afternoon. Some rain and stormy periods may also linger Tuesday into Wednesday.

WINDS & WAVES:

THURSDAY: NE-N 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: NE VEER S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TODAY: Turning breezy and cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. Lower humidity. Stray shower in central WI. HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Comfortable with mostly sunny skies. Breezy at times. HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Feeling humid by late afternoon. HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and muggy. HIGH: 91 LOW: 69

MONDAY: Very warm and humid with a chance of afternoon storms. HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Cooler and mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Still humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers. HIGH: 77

