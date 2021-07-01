Advertisement

Community Blood Center holds annual blood drive as need increases

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Community Blood Center (CBC) held its annual MASH Blood Drive Wednesday.

This comes at a time when donations are critical to ensure a stable blood supply is available for the needs of the community.

The Blood Center has seen an increased need for blood so far this summer.

“We have a stable supply, but we do have concerns, especially the days and weeks ahead, so we want to make sure that we are just continuing to enter a reliable blood supply for our hospital partners, and we can only do that with the community’s support, so today is super important,” said Juliana Jarchow, a Community Engagement Specialist for CBC.

The Blood Center partnered with AMVETS Post #30, and made a monetary donation to the Veterans Organization for every unit of blood received.

CLICK HERE to learn how to donate blood.

