Bucks: Giannis ruled out for Game 5 due to knee injury

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks'...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela fell during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.

The Bucks announced Thursday afternoon that Giannis is still recovering from a hyperextended left knee.

Giannis tweeted a message to fans: “This is our house! Be loud tonight.”

Giannis injured his knee in the third quarter of Game 4 in Atlanta. The Bucks lost 110-88.

It’s a big loss for the Bucks. Giannis has been averaging 28.2 points and 12.7 rebounds in the playoffs.

The Bucks host the Hawks Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

The series is tied 2-2.

Action 2 Sports Director Chris Roth says the Bucks went 5-4 without Giannis during the regular season.

