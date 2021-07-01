Bucks: Giannis ruled out for Game 5 due to knee injury
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.
The Bucks announced Thursday afternoon that Giannis is still recovering from a hyperextended left knee.
Giannis tweeted a message to fans: “This is our house! Be loud tonight.”
Giannis injured his knee in the third quarter of Game 4 in Atlanta. The Bucks lost 110-88.
It’s a big loss for the Bucks. Giannis has been averaging 28.2 points and 12.7 rebounds in the playoffs.
The Bucks host the Hawks Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The series is tied 2-2.
Action 2 Sports Director Chris Roth says the Bucks went 5-4 without Giannis during the regular season.
