Bucks: Giannis ruled out for Game 5 due to knee injury

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.

The Bucks announced Thursday afternoon that Giannis is still recovering from a hyperextended left knee.

Giannis tweeted a message to fans: “This is our house! Be loud tonight.”

This is our house! Be loud tonight 🙏🏽 — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 1, 2021

Giannis injured his knee in the third quarter of Game 4 in Atlanta. The Bucks lost 110-88.

It’s a big loss for the Bucks. Giannis has been averaging 28.2 points and 12.7 rebounds in the playoffs.

The Bucks host the Hawks Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

The series is tied 2-2.

Action 2 Sports Director Chris Roth says the Bucks went 5-4 without Giannis during the regular season.

From doubtful to out, #Bucks went 5-4 without Giannis during the regular season. https://t.co/hlrMZbFuIZ — Chris Roth (@rothchris) July 1, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out (hyperextended left knee) for Game 5 tonight. pic.twitter.com/AukUvfi7SU — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 1, 2021

