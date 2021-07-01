Bernie the miracle cat about to reach a recovery milestone

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A “miracle” cat that was shot in the face last fall continues to make his recovery.

Oshkosh Area Humane Society posted an update on Bernie to their Facebook page.

The organization says Bernie’s last surgery is scheduled for August. They hope it will fully close a hole in his palate.

“The good news is the hole is much smaller than it was before so we are cautiously optimistic! He continues to be his happy, sweet self which is probably the most amazing thing about this boy. He hasn’t let anything get him down. He’s eating like a champ and is loving life with his awesome foster family. Thank you to everyone who has been following his journey and to those who have donated to his care,” reads the Facebook post.

Action 2 News met Bernie in November. He had been shot and was seriously injured. The bullet went from his forehead near his eye down through his mouth and damaged his jaw before lodging in his shoulder.

