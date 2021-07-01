3 BRILLIANT MINUTE: Bee impersonators

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As we report on dwindling populations of honeybees and butterflies, scientists are discovering these pollinators might be getting a little help from an unlikely friend: a bee impersonator.

There are species of flies that look like bees, an evolutionary advantage that tells predators to stay away.

But it turns out these flies don’t just flit around in bee costumes, they’re actually doing the work of bees: the flower-to-flower “legwork” our flowers and agriculture need.

Brad Spakowitz explains the work they’re doing, which could be important news for farmers and backyard gardeners alike, in 3 Brilliant Minutes.

