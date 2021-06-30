Wisconsin Senate sends police use-of-force bill to governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Senate has sent a bill that establishes a uniform use-of-force policy for Wisconsin to Gov. Tony Evers.

Under the bill, police can use force based on the totality of a situation’s circumstances, whether suspect is threatening officers or others and whether the suspect is resisting or fleeing.

Police could use deadly force only as a last resort.

Assembly Republicans amended the bill earlier this month at the request of the Milwaukee police union to delay implementation until January and remove criminal liability for an officer who should have intervened when another officer is illegally using force. The Senate passed the bill on a voice vote Wednesday and sent it on to Evers.

