Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate sends police use-of-force bill to governor

Northeast Wisconsin law enforcement agencies trained in April on the use of force for riots and...
Northeast Wisconsin law enforcement agencies trained in April on the use of force for riots and crowd control(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Senate has sent a bill that establishes a uniform use-of-force policy for Wisconsin to Gov. Tony Evers.

Under the bill, police can use force based on the totality of a situation’s circumstances, whether suspect is threatening officers or others and whether the suspect is resisting or fleeing.

Police could use deadly force only as a last resort.

Assembly Republicans amended the bill earlier this month at the request of the Milwaukee police union to delay implementation until January and remove criminal liability for an officer who should have intervened when another officer is illegally using force. The Senate passed the bill on a voice vote Wednesday and sent it on to Evers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
After reaching 50% getting COVID-19 shot, Wisconsin doesn’t “move the needle”
Suspects in armed home invasion robberies.
Complaint: Suspects charged in home invasions pointed gun at child, stabbed dog
Oconto Falls man killed in crash on Highway 41
Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds Burch homicide conviction

Latest News

Wisconsin Assembly eliminates teen driver test waiver
Inside the Wisconsin Assembly
Wisconsin Assembly passes state budget in late night vote
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Evers kills GOP bill ending federal unemployment bonus
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Legislature to take final votes on state budget