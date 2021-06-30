Advertisement

Wisconsin Legislature to take final votes on state budget

Inside the Wisconsin Assembly
Inside the Wisconsin Assembly(WBAY Staff)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin legislators are poised to take their final votes on the state’s next two-year budget this week and send it on to Gov. Tony Evers.

The Assembly has scheduled a floor vote for Tuesday.

Debate was still ongoing as of 8:30 p.m. and it was unclear when the chamber would vote.

The Senate is expected to take up the budget Wednesday.

Whether Evers goes along with the budget when it reaches his desk is another question.

Republicans eliminated a host of the Democratic governor’s policy proposals from the document earlier this year and handed K-12 schools only $128 million in additional aid.

The governor could use his veto powers to drastically rewrite the budget or kill entire plan.

