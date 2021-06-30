What to expect at Green Bay’s Fire Over the Fox celebration

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A big Fourth of July celebration returns to downtown Green Bay this weekend.

Festival Foods Fire Over the Fox is Sunday, July 4. It was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be food trucks and live music prior to the fireworks show.

The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge will close to traffic at 4 p.m. Music starts at 5 p.m. at Leicht Memorial Park.

Eminence will perform 5-6:30 p.m. Johnny Wad plays 7-9:45 p.m.

Fireworks start at about 9:45 p.m.

VIP seating is available along the river. That includes a reserved seat and private bathrooms. The VIP seating is $10. Tickets can be purchased online or at Festival Foods locations.

Festival Foods has fireworks shows across Wisconsin this weekend. CLICK HERE to see if they’ll be in your community.

