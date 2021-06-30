Advertisement

UW Health weighs in on latest mask guidance from W.H.O.

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin health officials say with coronavirus vaccination rates differing from county to county, it’s a good idea to keep in mind the latest guidance from the World Health Organization (W.H.O.)

Last week, the W.H.O. said the COVID-19 vaccine alone won’t stop community transmission, and added people need to continue to wear a mask consistently while being in ventilated spaces and continuing to sanitize.

UW Health’s Chief Quality Officer says because each county’s vaccination rates can be different, those mitigation efforts can vary depending on where you are.

“it’s really dependent on what’s going on in your local area. So, if you pick a place (and I’m not as familiar with up there in Brown County) but here in Dane County where you are approaching immunization rates in 70%, you’re getting close to herd immunity, the ability of any variant to spread, even delta variant, is a fair bit lower,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, the Chief Quality Officer for UW-Health. “And you could make a good argument for where you don’t need masks and you don’t need distancing. You go to a different part of the country or a different part of the state, you’re looking at vaccination rates in the 30% range, well now you start to get in a situation where you could make a pretty good argument where too much of the population is susceptible. You need to start taking mitigation efforts to try and prevent a hotspot in those areas. Protect those unvaccinated people. Really, that would be the reason to introduce masking. Is really to protect the unvaccinated.”

The delta variant has now spread to at least 85 countries since it was first identified in India.

