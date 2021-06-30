Advertisement

Toddler killed by train in central Wisconsin

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEDFORD, Wis. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials say a toddler has been struck and killed by a train in Taylor County.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday about a pedestrian being struck by a train the the village of Lublin.

When emergency responders arrived they found the individual who was struck and killed was a 2-year-old child who apparently was left unattended.

According to authorities, the Canadian National Railway conductor noticed the child running on the side of the tracks and attempted to stop the train moments before the toddler was struck. An investigation continues.

