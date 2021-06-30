Three Sevastopol Elementary School teachers give birth all in the same week

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - In one week, three babies born to three teachers from the same school at Door County Medical Center can be described by one of the instructors as “unique,” said Stephanie Ayers, a fifth grade English, language arts, and social studies teacher at Sevastopol Elementary School.

This triple pregnancy was a happy coincidence the teachers and new mothers explained.

Ayer’s son, Leo, was the first of the three born this week. He arrived on Monday morning, June 28, at 7:26 a.m. He is Ayer’s second child and has an older sister. While down the hospital hall and the next classroom over at school is Allison Neuman, a fourth grade math, science and social studies teacher, who welcomed her third child and first daughter, Jayda, on Tuesday morning, June 29, at 11:23 a.m.

“It will be fun to watch them grow up and go to the same school that we teach at and they’ll all be in the same class,” Neuman said.

Their friend and co-worker Megan Horvat, who teaches kindergarten, was expecting to have her baby today, Wednesday June 30. As of 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Horvat was still in labor. However, her fellow instructors shared what their support network meant to them throughout their pregnancies.

“Two of us announced it on Christmas cards this year and then Stephanie found out a couple weeks later,” Neuman said. “It was just really funny comparing due dates and doctors appointments throughout the school year.”

“It was nice to have someone close to talk to,” Ayers added.

While this isn’t their first week as parents, both still need some time to plan any hopes and dreams for their family’s newest additions.

“I don’t think I’ve gotten that far yet,” Ayers said.

“We’re just trying to get through the first couple days here,” Neuman highlighted.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.