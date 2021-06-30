Threatening phone calls land Dodge County man in prison for 2 years

JUNEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County authorities used a provision in state law to get a man accused of misdemeanor crimes sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday.

According to the district attorney, in February, 2019, Bobby Buechel, of Iron Ridge, had a warrant for his arrest for threatening to assault his ex-wife’s boyfriend. Buechel called his probation agent’s office phone more than 30 times in a matter of minutes, screaming profanities, threatening the agent and threatening to show up at the agent’s home or the homes of their associates. He repeated the profanity-laden calls with the agent’s supervisor and said he was near the office, prompting the probation agent’s office to go into lockdown. When a police officer contacted Buechel, he threatened to find out where the officer lived and show up at their home, too, and that he was going to kill the judge who issued the warrant.

This past March, a jury found Buechel, who’s 43, guilty of Unlawful Use of a Telephone Threatening with Obscenity and Disorderly Conduct. Normally, each of these crimes is punishable by no more than 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

District Attorney Kurt Klomberg argued Wisconsin law gives courts the authority to impose prison time for misdemeanor crimes when they’re committed by chronic offenders.

Klomberg pointed to Buechel’s previous threats against a Dodge County judge and county sheriff’s deputies; a repeated theme of threatening to show up at public officials’ homes; domestic abuse, and violations of domestic abuse restraining orders; and repeated violations of bail conditions as evidence of his chronically criminally behavior.

The court gave Buechel one year in prison and a year of extended supervision for each charge, to be served consecutively.

