SCATTERED AFTERNOON STORMS TODAY

Areas of fog have formed overnight, and that fog could be locally dense this morning. You’ll want to give yourself some extra travel time just in case you encounter some of the thicker fog and have to slow down. We’ll see mostly sunny skies after the fog lifts, and temperatures will warm quickly. It will be humid with highs into the middle 80s.

By the afternoon, scattered storms should develop and continue into the evening. While a storm or two may be strong, severe weather is not expected.

A cold front will pass through on Thursday. It should be a quiet frontal passage with only a stray shower expected. A north breeze picks up behind the front... bringing some cooler, drier air that will linger for a couple of days. The humidity will drop over the course of Thursday and highs will stay in the lower half of the 70s. Friday will be comfortable and mostly sunny with a morning low in the 50s and highs in the middle 70s.

Your Independence Day weekend is looking more and more summer-like. It will turn hotter and the humidity begins to creep up beginning Saturday. Highs should be in the upper half of the 80s Saturday afternoon with some lower 90s possible on the Fourth. Given the muggier feel, temperatures at night will stay warm... generally in the upper half of the 60s. The weekend should be dry, but storm chances increase by Monday afternoon.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: SSW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: NNE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Morning fog, then mostly sunny. Scattered PM storms. Humid. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Turning breezy and cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. Lower humidity. Stray shower? HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Comfortable with mostly sunny skies. Breezy at times. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Feeling humid by late afternoon. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and muggy. HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Very warm and humid with a chance of afternoon storms. HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Cooler and mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Still humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

