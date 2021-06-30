Request made for appeals court to intervene before trial for 1976 murders

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged with killing a Green Bay couple on a camping trip is asking a state appeals court to intervene before he goes on trial.

84-year-old Raymand Vannieuwenhoven is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder for the 1976 deaths of David Schuldes and Ellen Matheys.

They were camping at McClintock Park in Silver Cliff when they were killed.

Vannieuwenhoven’s trial is scheduled to start next month, but he is asking for permission to blame someone else for the shootings.

In 2019, investigators connected DNA from evidence at the scene to match Vannieuwenhoven’s.

The motion before the appeals court seeks to allow his defense to put other evidence in front of the jury.

