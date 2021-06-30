Advertisement

Oshkosh high school juniors offered paid experience at Oshkosh Corporation

Oshkosh Corporation headquarters
Oshkosh Corporation headquarters(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Students entering their junior year at Oshkosh North or Oshkosh West high school this fall could earn money while earning their high school diploma.

The Oshkosh Area School District is taking applications for students who want to join the School to Work program, which could land them a two-year job at Oshkosh Corporation. Students in the program spend 3 hours in the classroom and get on-the-job training with a mentor at Oshkosh Defense for the rest of their school day. And they’re still able to participate in afterschool activities like sports and clubs.

Get additional information about entering the School to Work learning program at www.oshkosh.k12.wi.us/school-to-work. Begin the enrollment process by emailing Vicki Porior, vicki.porior@oshkosh.k12.wi.us. The process also includes an interview with a transcript review and orientation for the student and their parents or guardians.

The opportunity is also available to students from outside the Oshkosh school district who take advantage of open enrollment. Click here for more information.

