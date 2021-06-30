Advertisement

News media win lawsuit seeking records of sexual harassment complaints against lawmaker

Former state Rep. Staush Gruszynski
Former state Rep. Staush Gruszynski(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Associated Press and three other Wisconsin media outlets have won a lawsuit seeking records related to sexual harassment allegations against a former legislator.

The outlets sued in March 2020 after then-Assembly Chief Clerk Pat Fuller refused their request for records related to a sexual harassment complaint against then-state Rep. Staush Gruszynski, who represented Green Bay in 2019.

RELATED STORY: Green Bay lawmaker asked to resign over sexual harassment complaint

RELATED STORY: Report: Staffer accused Rep. Gruszynski of drunken proposition

Dane County Circuit Judge Juan B. Colas ruled Wednesday that Assembly leaders must release unredacted versions of the documents within five days. Assembly leaders could ask a state appeals court to stay the decision pending review.

The current Assembly chief clerk and a spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

