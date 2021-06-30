Advertisement

Mishicot Softball Wins Division 4 State Championship

D4 State Title: Mishicot 6, Juda/Albany 3
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Mishicot High School softball team are WIAA State Champions. Mishicot defeated Juda/Albany 6-3 on Tuesday night in the Division 4 State Title game at King Park on the UWGB campus in Green Bay.

Mishicot fell behind early following Juda/Albany’s 2-run first inning but then tied the game at 2-2 in the second on Ashlyn Bennin’s RBI triple and then and RBI ground out by Cora Nelson.

Mishicot took a 3-2 lead in the third inning on Katelyn Callahan’s RBI sacrifice fly. Then Juda/Albany tied the game in the fourth inning. Mishicot took back the lead in the sixth inning scoring three runs to take a 6-3 lead and ultimately holding on for the win.

“It feels amazing. We finally got it done. It’s been a goal of mine since I started playing ball when I was 3 so I’m so happy and proud of this team,” Mishicot shortstop Abby Garceau said.

This is Mishicot’s first State Championship in softball. “It’s amazing. It’s so surreal. Just to be here. To have that close of a game and to pull it off,” Ashlyn Bennin, Mishicot pitcher said. “It’s just amazing.”

DIVISION 4

Division 4 Semifinals - Tuesday, June 29 @ UW-Green Bay

#4 Juda/Albany (19-6) 7, #1 Blair-Taylor (28-1) 5 - Stats

#2 Mishicot (26-3) 2, #3 Phillips (19-4) 1 - Stats

Championship - Tuesday, June 29 @ UW-Green Bay

#2 Mishicot (27-3) 6, #4 Juda/Albany (19-7) 3 - Stats

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate the robbery of a Walgreens on the west side. June 28, 2021
Man arrested for Green Bay Walgreens robbery
Authorities need your help in finding Marquita Smith, a teen who they consider missing and...
Allouez teen considered missing and endangered
The post listed attributes such as having car insurance, a full-time job, no criminal record,...
Winnebago County GOP shares controversial meme identifying “signs of white supremacy”
Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
The aftermath of the Chicago Street Pub fire. June 28, 2021
Fire chief: Chicago Street Pub fire cause officially “undetermined,” relief fund set up

Latest News

Mishicot Softball Wins Division 4 State Championship
Coleman loses in D3 State Title Game
The Coleman Cougars baseball team came up short in the WIAA Division 3 State Championship...
Coleman loses in D3 State Title Game
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks'...
Hawks romp to 110-88 win without Young, Giannis goes down