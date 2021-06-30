Mishicot Softball Wins Division 4 State Championship

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Mishicot High School softball team are WIAA State Champions. Mishicot defeated Juda/Albany 6-3 on Tuesday night in the Division 4 State Title game at King Park on the UWGB campus in Green Bay.

Mishicot fell behind early following Juda/Albany’s 2-run first inning but then tied the game at 2-2 in the second on Ashlyn Bennin’s RBI triple and then and RBI ground out by Cora Nelson.

Mishicot took a 3-2 lead in the third inning on Katelyn Callahan’s RBI sacrifice fly. Then Juda/Albany tied the game in the fourth inning. Mishicot took back the lead in the sixth inning scoring three runs to take a 6-3 lead and ultimately holding on for the win.

“It feels amazing. We finally got it done. It’s been a goal of mine since I started playing ball when I was 3 so I’m so happy and proud of this team,” Mishicot shortstop Abby Garceau said.

This is Mishicot’s first State Championship in softball. “It’s amazing. It’s so surreal. Just to be here. To have that close of a game and to pull it off,” Ashlyn Bennin, Mishicot pitcher said. “It’s just amazing.”

DIVISION 4

Division 4 Semifinals - Tuesday, June 29 @ UW-Green Bay

#4 Juda/Albany (19-6) 7, #1 Blair-Taylor (28-1) 5 - Stats

#2 Mishicot (26-3) 2, #3 Phillips (19-4) 1 - Stats

Championship - Tuesday, June 29 @ UW-Green Bay

#2 Mishicot (27-3) 6, #4 Juda/Albany (19-7) 3 - Stats

