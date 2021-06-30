Advertisement

Marinette softball falls in D2 State Semifinals

FINAL: Baldwin-Woodville 4, Marinette 1
Marinette lost in the Division 2 State Semifinals 4-1 against undefeated Baldwin-Woodville on Wednesday afternoon at King Park on the UW-Green Bay campus.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Marinette Marines first trip to the WIAA State Softball Tournament comes up short. Marinette lost in the Division 2 State Semifinals 4-1 against undefeated Baldwin-Woodville on Wednesday afternoon at King Park on the UW-Green Bay campus.

Marinette got on the board first with on a RBI double by Matti Renikow to give the Marines at 1-0 lead in the first inning. Baldwin-Woodville then scored three runs in the second inning to take a 3-1 lead. Baldwin-Woodville would add another run in the fourth on an RBI sacrifice fly to take a 4-1 lead which would end up as the final score.

Wednesday morning 4-seed Catholic Memorial upset previously undefeated Jefferson with a 4-1 win. Catholic Memorial (20-9) will play Baldwin-Woodville (22-0) Wednesday night in the Division 2 Championship at 6 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Semifinals - Wednesday, June 30 @ UW-Green Bay

#4 Catholic Memorial (20-9) 4, #1 Jefferson (26-1) 3 - Stats

#2 Baldwin-Woodville (21-0) vs. #3 Marinette (20-5) - Stats

Championship - Wednesday, June 30 @ UW-Green Bay

#2 Baldwin-Woodville (22-0) vs. #4 Catholic Memorial (20-9) - Division 2 Championship - 6 p.m.

