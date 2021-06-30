Man suspected of robbing Green Bay Walgreens formally charged

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The man suspected of being behind an armed robbery in Green Bay earlier this week has been formally charged.

Online court documents show 29-year-old Sifredo Gomez has been charged with two felonies - one count of Armed Robbery and one count of Intimidate Victim/threaten Force, both with repeater modifiers - and one misdemeanor of Bail Jumping, also modified as a repeater.

As Action 2 News first reported Monday, police were called to the Walgreens store at 116 N. Military Road in Green Bay shortly before 2:30 a.m. for an armed robbery. The suspect was described as a man in a gray jacket, jeans, and a mask which covered his mouth and nose, and was also armed with a handgun.

Green Bay police spoke with the employee who was targeted during the robbery, saying she was not injured, but was very shaken up.

The woman told police the robber was about 5′10 and was Hispanic, and also had a Hispanic accent.

The man reportedly ran from the scene, and went in the direction of the Subway and Motel 6 on Shawano Avenue.

The criminal complaint states the clerk told police she heard the cocking of a gun, turned around and saw a handgun in a man’s hand. He then allegedly told her to open the register, and the man took all of the cash. Then, the drawer was lifted, and he took the cash below the drawer.

A total of about $788 was taken.

The complaint goes on to say the suspect then told the clerk he had been watching the business for a while, and knew what vehicles the employees drove. He then told her to not call police.

Police sent photos of the suspect taken from surveillance footage to other officers, and a K9 was brought in to track the suspect.

According to the complaint, although the K9 didn’t find the man, the weapon used during the robbery was found, and turned out to be a BB gun.

Just before 2:30 p.m. that same day, police responded to a weapons call at Jackson Square Park on S. Monroe Avenue, where a man sitting at a table was armed with a machete.

Court documents state the man sitting with the complainant was identified by officers who arrived as Sifredo Gomez.

Gomez was then taken to the police department for questioning.

According to court documents, Gomez was sweaty, and had a Blood Alcohol Content of .244 due to drinking earlier in the day. Gomez then allegedly told police he would have alcohol withdrawal in a few hours, and may have a seizure.

Officers then took him to an area hospital for medical clearance, and once hospital staff cleared him, the complaint states he was taken to the Brown County Jail.

While being interviewed, the document states Sifredo made a comment about someone borrowing his shirt when asked what had happened at Walgreens. He then went on to say he wasn’t going to talk, but never asked for an attorney.

Detectives then say in the complaint they told Gomez he was going to be charged with the armed robbery, and then he told detectives he wanted to talk.

The document states he then immediately admitted to robbing the store located at the corner of Military Road and Shawano Avenue earlier that morning. According to the complaint, Gomez told detectives he thought he had taken somewhere between $1,200-$1,500, and then walked towards PDQ, where he dropped the money near the carwash entrance overhead door.

He went on to say he hid in a dumpster near PDQ, and could hear officers and dogs trying to find him.

Officers then went to the PDQ Carwash, and after speaking with employees, reviewed security footage, saw Gomez walking through the PDQ parking lot and throwing money in front of the overhead garage door on the east side. Police reviewed the footage several times, and stated it is difficult to tell the amount of money thrown on the ground, but could clearly see that it was money.

The complaint states the store manager picked up the money, who told police the amount totaled $56. According to the complaint, the manager, identified as a man, didn’t realize the money was left there and was part of an armed robbery. The document goes on to say he was adamant there was no additional money thrown by Gomez.

Officials say they then went to Meijer, where they were told Gomez was spotted on video stealing what was believed to be an Airsoft gun. Store officials say they weren’t 100% sure he walked out with it, but saw him selecting an Airsoft gun on the evening of June 27 before midnight. The video showed him walking into an aisle, and then leaving the aisle, but doesn’t have the gun.

According to the complaint, the store’s Loss Prevention believes Gomez concealed the gun before leaving the store.

Gomez is scheduled to make his initial appearance Wednesday afternoon.

