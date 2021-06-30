Man sentenced to 11 years for reckless driving death of Pulaski teen

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for the reckless homicide death of a Pulaski girl.

On June 29, Cade Wied appeared before an Oconto County judge for a sentencing hearing.

A jury found Wied, 20, guilty of multiple charges in the December 2018 death of September Deneys, 14.

Officials say Wied was driving too fast and lost control of his vehicle before hitting two trees in Abrams.

September Deneys was pinned in the back of the vehicle and died at the scene.

A 17-year-old passenger was also hurt in the crash.

September Deneys was a member of the Pulaski School District’s FFA Club.

In April, Wied stood trial on charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, 2nd Degree Reckless Injury, Knowingly Operating While Suspended (Cause Death), Knowingly Operating While Suspended (Cause Great Bodily Harm), and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.

The jury found him guilty on all charges.

The judge sentenced Wied as follows:

COUNT 1: 4 years in prison, 2 years extended supervision

COUNT 2: 4 years in prison, 2 years extended supervision (consecutive to count 1)

COUNT 3: 2 years in prison, 2 years extended supervision (consecutive to counts 1 and 2)

COUNT 4: 1 year in prison, 1 year extended supervision (consecutive to counts 1-3)

COUNT 5: 9 months in jail (credit for time served)

