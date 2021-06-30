Advertisement

Man accused of killing wife in Minnesota arrested in Wisconsin

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WOODBURY, Minn. (AP) - A man accused of fatally stabbing his wife in a jealous rage is in a Wisconsin jail awaiting his return to Minnesota.

Thirty-nine-year-old McKinley Phillips is charged in Washington County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in the death of 42-year-old Shavon Phillips.

Authorities say six children were in the couple’s home in Woodbury when the victim was killed Friday. They were not harmed.

McKinley Phillips was arrested after he was found on a Greyhound bus about 150 miles away in Monroe County, Wisconsin on Saturday. Police say Phillips is expected to be returned to Washington County for a court appearance later this week.

