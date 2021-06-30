Lumber prices fall 40-percent in June

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Some good news if you’re looking to build a new home or do some remodeling.

After peaking in early May, lumber prices have fallen more than 40-percent thanks to increased supplies.

A pandemic surge in home buying and renovation sent lumber prices soaring like homebuilder Steve Huben has never seen.

“It’s been challenging, yeah we’ve had some pretty big material increases over the last year, probably the biggest being March, April, May, I think we had about a 50 to 52-percent jump,” says Huben, owner of Custom Kreations in Seymour.

Recently, the National Association of Homebuilders estimated that the rise in lumber prices has added over $36,000 to the cost of a new single-family home.

But with lumber producers now ramping up production, prices have fallen from a record $1,600 per thousand board feet down to $800 per thousand board feet.

“Good news is it’s been trending backwards a little bit, at least the stick lumber, sheeting, I-Joist, engineered lumber, that’s not been moving but some of it has been coming back so that’s good news,” says Huben.

Despite prices for all building materials still well above pre-pandemic levels, Huben says he’s never experienced such a busy few years in the home building industry.

“People’s investments have been doing good, interest rates are low, there’s just a lot of demand right now for the building industry, I mean the home market is strong so if you’re selling a home people are selling it very easily, getting over their asking price, so that offsets some of this building cost increase too, so it’s just, our industry has been going good,” explains Huben.

