Kaukauna wins Division 1 Softball Title

FINAL: Kaukauna 1, Sun Prairie 0
The Kaukauna Ghosts softball defeated Sun Prairie 1-0 in the WIAA Division 1 State Championship on Wednesday at King Park on the UW-Green Bay campus.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kaukauna Ghosts softball defeated Sun Prairie 1-0 in the WIAA Division 1 State Championship on Wednesday at King Park on the UW-Green Bay campus.

“Kind of just speechless. It’s unbelievable,” Kaukauna pitcher Skyler Calmes said. “This has been our goal all year and to finally actually accomplish it, it’s kind of almost unbelievable. If you can believe it. We put in so much work. So much work through the offseason and through the season just to even make it here. So to even make it here and to win it -- it’s just such an accomplishment.”

The Ghosts’ Khloe Hinkins brought in a run on an sacrifice fly in the fourth inning that proved to be the deciding run. Kaukauna pitcher Skyler Calmes went the full seven innings giving up just four hits.

“These girls have battled through so much and we have talked about this moment. When they were five, we pulled them out on the field and I said I want to coach you until you win a state title and we just did it. That’s big,” Kaukauna Softball Head Coach Tim Roehrig said.

Kaukauna has now won three WIAA State Softball Championships in three trips to the State Tournament.

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals - Monday, June 28 @ Bay Port High School

#2 Sun Prairie (22-3) 8, #7 Beaver Dam (19-4) 0 - Stats

s#6 Chippewa Falls (25-5) 4, #3 Hamilton (23-4) 2 - Stats

#1 Kaukauna (25-2) 3, #8 Wilmot Union (13-11) 2 - Stats

#4 Burlington (22-4) 4, #5 Cedarburg (26-4) 3 - Stats

Semifinals - Monday, June 28 @ UW-Green Bay

#2 Sun Prairie (23-3) 4 vs. #6 Chippewa Falls 2 (25-6) - Stats

#1 Kaukauna (26-2) 11, #4 Burlington (22-5) 1 (6) - Stats

Championship - Wednesday, June 30 @ UW-Green Bay

#1 Kaukauna (27-2) 1, #2 Sun Prairie (24-4) 0 - Stats

