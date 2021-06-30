Advertisement

Josh Duggar trial on child porn charges moved to November

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County Jail shows Josh Duggar.
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County Jail shows Josh Duggar.(Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar’s trial on child pornography charges has been moved to November.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks on Tuesday granted Duggar’s request to delay his trial, which had originally been scheduled to begin July 6. Brooks moved the trial to November 30, with a pretrial conference set for November 18.

Duggar was indicted in April on the charges that he downloaded and possessed child pornography, some of which prosecutors said depicted the sexual abuse of toddlers.

Duggar has been confined to the home of family friends who agreed to be his custodian during his release, and he is prohibited from using any Internet-accessible devices as he awaits trial.

Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.

Duggar previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
After reaching 50% getting COVID-19 shot, Wisconsin doesn’t “move the needle”
Suspects in armed home invasion robberies.
Complaint: Suspects charged in home invasions pointed gun at child, stabbed dog
Oconto Falls man killed in crash on Highway 41
Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds Burch homicide conviction

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction overturned by court
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Federal judge blocks Indiana ‘abortion reversal’ law
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is moving to form the select committee after Senate Republicans...
House poised to launch new probe of Jan. 6 insurrection
June 30 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon storms