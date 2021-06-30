Advertisement

Hawks romp to 110-88 win without Young, Giannis goes down

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks'...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela fell during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a hyperextension of his left knee and and was forced out of the Milwaukee Bucks’ Eastern Conference finals game against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

Antetokounmpo was defending a jam by Hawks center Clint Capela with 7:14 remaining in the third quarter when his left knee appeared to buckle. He fell to the floor in obvious pain, grimacing and clutching his knee.

Antetokounmpo remained down for several minutes before rising and slowly walking to the locker room. He was supported by his brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, and a staff member, as he left the court.

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the bench briefly before again heading to the locker room after the Hawks blew open the game by extending their lead to 20 points. Soon after, the Bucks announced he would not return.

The Hawks won 110-88. Antetokounmpo’s status for Game 5 at Milwaukee on Thursday night is not known.

Following a slow start to the game, Antetokounmpo had scored eight of his 14 points in the opening minutes of the second half. Following the jam by Capela, the Hawks led 62-52 when the Bucks’ star left the game.

The Hawks were without their leading scorer, Trae Young, who was held out with a bone bruise in his right ankle.

Reports state Giannis is expected to have more imaging done on his left knee on Wednesday.

Game 5 is Thursday night in Milwaukee.

