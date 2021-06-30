Advertisement

Hawks holding out hobbled Trae Young in Game 3 against Bucks

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young draws a foul from Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis during...
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young draws a foul from Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis during the second quarter in Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)((Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP))
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Trae Young will miss the Atlanta Hawks’ Game 4 of their Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday due to an ankle injury.

An MRI on Monday revealed Young suffered a bone bruise in his right ankle.

Young suffered the injury late in the third quarter of Sunday night’s 113-102 Game 3 loss when he stepped on referee Sean Wright’s foot and turned his ankle.

The Bucks lead the series 2-1.

The Hawks face the difficult challenge of pulling even without their top scorer and playmaker.

Young has averaged 29.8 points and 9.5 assists in the postseason.

