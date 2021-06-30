Green Bay names four finalists for police chief

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Green Bay has named four finalists for the job of police chief.

The person selected for the job will succeed Andrew Smith, who retired in May. Interim Chief James Runge is leading the department until a successor is named.

Public listening and community input sessions are scheduled in July. CLICK HERE for a full list of locations, dates and times.

The final round of in person interviews are scheduled for the candidates in late July. A decision will be announced after those interviews.

Here are the finalists:

Benjamin Allen, 20 year veteran of the Green Bay Police Department, currently serving as Captain of the Investigations Division.

Christopher Davis, 22 year veteran of the Portland Police Department, currently serving as Deputy Chief.

David Salazar, 25 year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department, currently serving as Captain/Commander of District 2 Patrol Bureau.

Kevin Warych, 20 year veteran of the Green Bay Police Department, currently serving as Commander of Operations.

CLICK HERE to view full biographies.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.