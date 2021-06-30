Advertisement

Green Bay council approves east side Popeyes

(Source: WAFF)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay is getting another Popeyes.

The Common Council Tuesday unanimously approved a plan to build a restaurant at the location of Wally’s Spot Supper Club on the east side.

The drive-thru restaurant will be built at 1979 Main Street. Wally’s Spot will close its doors after 78 years in business.

The proposal was initially delayed for a traffic impact study. Neighbors voiced concerns about traffic and noise.

The traffic study found a way to deal with longer lines during the first month of operation by putting in place a temporary extension of the drive-thru lane. That would avoid spillover into Main Street, according to the study by Traffic Analysis & Design.

The study’s conclusion found that area intersections “are expected to operate acceptably under current traffic control.” The study found some minor traffic signal timing modifications could be put in place at the intersection of Main Street and Mason Street.

This will be the second Popeyes in Green Bay. The 1860 W Mason restaurant opened in October 2020. Traffic control was needed during the initial weeks. Only the drive-thru was open due to COVID-19 protocols. Popeyes owner SmitCo says a dining room would be open at the proposed east side location. They anticipate that would lessen traffic issues.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
After reaching 50% getting COVID-19 shot, Wisconsin doesn’t “move the needle”
Suspects in armed home invasion robberies.
Complaint: Suspects charged in home invasions pointed gun at child, stabbed dog
Oconto Falls man killed in crash on Highway 41
Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds Burch homicide conviction

Latest News

Monroe apartment and grocery store proposal.
Green Bay Common Council approves apartment, grocery store development
Handcuffs
Man accused of killing wife in Minnesota arrested in Wisconsin
Two people were taken to the hospital after a semi crashed into a fireworks stand.
2 taken to hospital after semi crashes into Monroe Co. fireworks stand
FILE
Toddler killed by train in central Wisconsin