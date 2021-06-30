Green Bay council approves east side Popeyes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay is getting another Popeyes.

The Common Council Tuesday unanimously approved a plan to build a restaurant at the location of Wally’s Spot Supper Club on the east side.

The drive-thru restaurant will be built at 1979 Main Street. Wally’s Spot will close its doors after 78 years in business.

The proposal was initially delayed for a traffic impact study. Neighbors voiced concerns about traffic and noise.

The traffic study found a way to deal with longer lines during the first month of operation by putting in place a temporary extension of the drive-thru lane. That would avoid spillover into Main Street, according to the study by Traffic Analysis & Design.

The study’s conclusion found that area intersections “are expected to operate acceptably under current traffic control.” The study found some minor traffic signal timing modifications could be put in place at the intersection of Main Street and Mason Street.

This will be the second Popeyes in Green Bay. The 1860 W Mason restaurant opened in October 2020. Traffic control was needed during the initial weeks. Only the drive-thru was open due to COVID-19 protocols. Popeyes owner SmitCo says a dining room would be open at the proposed east side location. They anticipate that would lessen traffic issues.

