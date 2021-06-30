Green Bay Common Council approves apartment, grocery store development

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Common Council has approved a development agreement for a $22 million apartment complex and grocery store project in downtown Green Bay.

The developer proposed a five-story mixed-use development facing Monroe Avenue.

The structure would house 172 market-rate apartment units. There would be a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units.

The proposal also includes a 15,000 square foot grocery store on the ground floor. The space would allow for 7,000 square feet of other retail space.

Here are the estimated costs for rent:

Studio: $1,000

1 bedroom: $1300-$1400

2 bedrooms: $1695

3 bedrooms: just over $2,000

Action 2 News reported earlier this month that negotiations were underway with the Main Oriental Market to be the grocery store on the first level of the complex. The market has been serving the Green Bay community for more than 15 years.

The projected completion date is the end of 2024.

The project requires a new Tax Incremental Financing District. The annual tax increment is scheduled to be distributed as 75 percent to the developer, 17 percent to the city and eight percent toward the debt from land acquisition costs.

The Redevelopment Authority said the “project is anticipated to generate sufficient increment to fund the request and cover the city’s existing debt on the property.”

Originally, the plan included affordable housing and a grocery store run by Maurer’s Market.

