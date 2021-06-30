Green Bay approves pilot program with Bird scooters

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Common Council has approved an agreement with Bird for an electric scooter pilot program.

Bird Rides, Inc. owns dockless electric scooters. The pilot program would be used to determine if there is interest in a long-term Bird operation in the city.

There’s no guarantee Bird would remain in Green Bay after the pilot program.

Bird says the goal is to increase transportation options and expand access to transit.

Bird would provide 100 scooters at the launch of the pilot program.

Bird would will inspect and provide maintenance to the scooters.

The scooters go 15 mph. They are meant for travel in bike lanes. The scooters are not meant for sidewalks or traffic.

The user downloads the Bird app. The cost is $1 to start the scooter and $.39 for every minute of use.

