Advertisement

Green Bay approves pilot program with Bird scooters

Bird Scooter in downtown Appleton
Bird Scooter in downtown Appleton
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Common Council has approved an agreement with Bird for an electric scooter pilot program.

Bird Rides, Inc. owns dockless electric scooters. The pilot program would be used to determine if there is interest in a long-term Bird operation in the city.

There’s no guarantee Bird would remain in Green Bay after the pilot program.

Bird says the goal is to increase transportation options and expand access to transit.

Bird would provide 100 scooters at the launch of the pilot program.

Bird would will inspect and provide maintenance to the scooters.

The scooters go 15 mph. They are meant for travel in bike lanes. The scooters are not meant for sidewalks or traffic.

The user downloads the Bird app. The cost is $1 to start the scooter and $.39 for every minute of use.

Appleton launched a Bird pilot program in April. CLICK HERE for the story.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
After reaching 50% getting COVID-19 shot, Wisconsin doesn’t “move the needle”
Suspects in armed home invasion robberies.
Complaint: Suspects charged in home invasions pointed gun at child, stabbed dog
Oconto Falls man killed in crash on Highway 41
Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds Burch homicide conviction

Latest News

Where to find fireworks, festivals and fun for the 4th of July
Green Bay police uniform patch (WBAY photo)
Green Bay names four finalists for police chief
June 30 Birthday Club
June 30 Birthday Club
(Source: File)
What to expect at Green Bay’s Fire Over the Fox celebration