DRY OVERNIGHT...

Scattered showers and storms exited the area earlier this evening. No reports of storm damage or other severe weather. Now skies turn partly cloudy and some patchy fog by daybreak.

After patchy morning fog Wednesday, we enjoy a partly sunny, warm and humid day. Some spotty afternoon storms could develop and linger into the evening. A cold front will pass through on Thursday. It may bring a round of isolated morning showers, but the afternoon should be dry. A north breeze picks up behind the front... bringing some cooler, drier air that will linger for a few days. In fact Friday and Saturday look gorgeous! By Saturday night humidity starts to return. Sunday will be very warm (some 90s?) and humid. There is a VERY SMALL CHANCE of a stray t’storm for the 4th.

Shower and storm chance will be on the increase Monday into Tuesday of next week...

WINDS & WAVES:

WEDNESDAY: NW-N 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Muggy with patchy fog possible. LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog early. Warm and muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty PM storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: A spotty round of early showers, then sun returns. Turning breezy with the humidity dropping late. HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Comfortable with mostly sunny skies. Breezy at times. HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Feeling slightly humid by late afternoon. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm & humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Warm and humid with a chance of an afternoon storm. HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Not as warm. Showers and storms. HIGH: 79

