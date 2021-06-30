Denmark advances to D2 State Baseball Championship
Vikings to play in WIAA Division 2 State Title Game tonight at 6:05 PM
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Denmark Vikings baseball team has advanced to the WIAA Division 2 State Championship following this win 10-3 Wednesday afternoon against Rice Lake at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.
Denmark, the top seed in D2, got out to a hot start scoring five runs in the third inning to take a 5-0 lead. Vikings then added five more runs over the next three innings to win 10-3.
Denmark will play the winner of the #2 Catholic Memorial vs. #3 Jefferson tonight at 6:05 p.m. at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.
DIVISION 2
Semifinals - Wednesday, June 30 at Fox Cities Stadium
#1 Denmark (30-1) 10, #4 Rice Lake (15-12) 3 - Stats
#2 Catholic Memorial vs. #3 Jefferson - 1:30 p.m. - Live Stats | Live Stream
Championship - Wednesday, June 30 at Fox Cities Stadium
#1 Denmark (30-1) vs. Winner of 1:30 p.m. Semifinal - 6:05 p.m. - Live Stream
