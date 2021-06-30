De Pere Police integrate social worker into the force

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police departments across the country are finding new ways to better serve and help people in crisis or those struggling with mental health.

We’ve told you about several local law enforcement agencies partnering with health officials to respond to those kinds of calls, but one community is starting a different kind of initiative.

De Pere is now part of an emerging nationwide trend to add social workers to the police force.

Less than a month into his job, John Bushmaker is settling into his new office at the De Pere Police Department, but he doesn’t really plan on spending much time there.

He’s focused on being in the community as much as possible.

“I just took an individual for a walk around the park,” says Bushmaker. “It’s the informal setting. The first thing I try to figure out is who are you surrounded by? What makes you tick? How are things going in your life? The good... and then we work on strategies.”

As the police department’s new social worker, Bushmaker has big goals that go far beyond simply reducing police calls or contacts.

He’s focused on connecting one-on-one with people who need a little extra help.

“I want to put them in a role that they can take the lead on their own story, so they can say, ‘Hey, I accomplished this,’” describes Bushmaker.

As more people have been struggling with anxiety and mental health, especially in the last year, Bushmaker says police are often being stretched thin as they run from call to call, and many people who need help need someone who can just spend more time with them.

That’s his forte.

“I’m not just going out on mental health calls, even though that’s part of it. There’s folks that are struggling with finances. They’re struggling with insurance, basic disability, so it’s a catch-all,” says Bushmaker. “I have the ability to follow-up, meet with them for a few hours, talk about what’s going on in their life and also build a plan.”

While pairing officers with mental health professionals is quickly gaining popularity around the country, Bushmaker says De Pere is taking a slightly different route, and it’s paying off having him fully integrated as an employee of the department.

“I’m not just reading it on paper,” says Bushmaker, talking about referrals he receives from officers. “We can have those behind-the-scenes conversations as well if there’s something police need to learn, like, ‘Hey, John, how do I handle this situation?”’

Bushmaker is asking officers to be observant on calls, perhaps to spot something like a parent who doesn’t have enough food for their family.

He’s looking to connect people to programs and resources they may not know exist, but if they do, it could go a long way in reducing their need for police interaction in the future.

“The system itself can be kind of overwhelming if you’re in it, and I hope that I can be a guide so that person can create their own story and do things they have to do,” adds Bushmaker.

