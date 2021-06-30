Advertisement

Crews contain fire to machine at Appleton plant

Appleton firefighters contain fire to machine. June 30, 2021
Appleton firefighters contain fire to machine. June 30, 2021(Appleton Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters contained damage to a machine at an Appleton plant Wednesday morning.

At 3:30 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department was called to a fire at a facility in the 2600 block of W. Second St. They didn’t name the facility, but Pellet America is located on that block.

Firefighters arrived to find a large amount of smoke coming from an overhead door. They found fire in one of the machines.

Firefighters evacuated the employees. The sprinkler system activated.

It took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. Damage was contained to machinery and product in the machine.

Crews stayed on scene for overhaul and ventilation.

The fire is under investigation.

