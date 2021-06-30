COOLER, LESS HUMID AIR - FOR A FEW DAYS

Scattered storms popped up Wednesday afternoon and will shut down quickly as sunset approaches. The rest of the night will be dry.

A cold front will pass through early Thursday. It should be a quiet frontal passage with only a stray shower expected. A northeast breeze picks up behind the front... bringing some cooler, drier air that will linger for a couple of days. The humidity will drop over the course of Thursday and highs will stay in the lower half of the 70s. Friday will be comfortable and mostly sunny with a morning low in the 50s and highs in the middle to upper 70s. Enjoy the comfortable break, because it doesn’t last long.

Your Independence Day weekend is looking more and more summer-like. It will turn hotter and the humidity begins to creep up beginning Saturday. Highs should be in the upper half of the 80s Saturday afternoon with some lower 90s possible on the Fourth. Given the muggier feel, temperatures at night will stay warm... generally in the upper half of the 60s. The weekend should be dry, but storm chances increase by Monday afternoon. Some rain and stormy periods may also linger Tuesday into Wednesday.

WINDS & WAVES:

THURSDAY: NNE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: NNE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: A spotty storm early, then partly cloudy. LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Turning breezy and cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. Lower humidity. Stray shower? HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Comfortable with mostly sunny skies. Breezy at times. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Feeling humid by late afternoon. HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and muggy. HIGH: 91 LOW: 69

MONDAY: Very warm and humid with a chance of afternoon storms. HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Cooler and mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Still humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Showers. Possible thunder. HIGH: 75

