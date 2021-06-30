Advertisement

CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers texting Wisconsin DMV customers with fake links

(Source: StoryBlocks)(StoryBlocks)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is warning drivers about a text scam. The scammers are targeting Wisconsin DMV customers.

The text reads “Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WDOT) Driver License Waiver Validation. Validate your details below.” It includes a link.

DO NOT CLICK THAT LINK. It is not a legitimate text from WisDOT or the DMV.

Never click an unsolicited link in a text message. The Federal Trade Commission says that could expose you to scams, malware or scam phone lists.

Some Action 2 News viewers have told us they’ve received these scam texts.

If you signed up for email or text renewal reminders from the DMV, go to https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/online-srvcs/online.aspx to update your information.

