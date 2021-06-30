CollegeReady honors Green Bay students headed to college

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A celebration was held in Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday evening to celebrate dozens of students who will be the first in their family to go to higher education.

CollegeReady is a nonprofit that’s helped thousands of kids in the area continue their schooling.

170 underserved Green Bay students in both middle and high school were honored by the nonprofit, and were invited to an award ceremony, as well as their families.

All of the students are working toward becoming the first in their families to go to college, many of them starting as early as sixth grade.

“The program has really helped me, and if it wasn’t for this program, the idea of going to college wouldn’t have been this possible this easy, so I’m really thankful for being in the program,” said Jennifer Valenzuela Castro, a Preble graduate.

The seniors at Tuesday’s event are the first group to graduate.

Next year, the program will be helping more than 200 students.

