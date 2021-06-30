Coleman loses in D3 State Title Game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Coleman Cougars baseball team came up short in the WIAA Division 3 State Championship losing 7-4 to Kenosha St. Joseph on Tuesday night at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

Coleman got into a large hole early. Kenosha St. Joseph got out to a four run lead in the first inning and led 5-0 after 2 innings. Cougars responded by scoring 3 runs in the third inning to bring the score to 5-3.

But Kenosha would add two more runs in the fourth inning, eventually winning the game 7-4. Coleman finishes with a 25-3 record and as the second as the Division 3 State runner-up.

DIVISION 3

Semifinals - Tuesday, June 29 at Fox Cities Stadium

#1 Coleman (25-2) 6, #4 Regis. (16-7) 4 - 11:05 a.m. - Stats

#2 Kenosha St. Joseph (24-1) 11, #3 Marathon (19-8) 1 (5) - Stats

Championship - Tuesday, June 29 at Fox Cities Stadium

#2 Kenosha St. Joseph (25-1) 7, #1 Coleman (25-3) 4, - Stats

