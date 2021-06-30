Calumet, Outagamie, and Winnebago Counties team up for rural vaccination tour

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three Fox Valley counties are making it easier for people in rural communities to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at UW Oshkosh offered its last vaccine yesterday, about a month after the Fox Cities Community COVID-19 vaccination clinic closed too.

With the vaccine more readily available at pharmacies and doctor’s offices these mass clinics weren’t as popular as when they first opened. But, with only about 50% of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated, county health officials in Calumet, Outagamie, and Winnebago Counties teamed up to take the shot to the people.

“This tri-county effort really was to be able to provide more access to the vaccine in a lot of our more rural communities, both here in Outagamie County, as well as, Calumet and Winnebago Counties,” says JP Heim with Outagamie County Public Health.

Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard, from now through August 20th-- rural vaccination clinics are being held in different communities.

Tuesdays are Winnebago County days with clinics at the Nekimi Town Hall from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and at Fox Crossing Fire Department from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.. Wednesdays are in Outagamie County. Clinics there are at the Black Creek Fire Department in the morning and the Shiocton-Bovina Fire Department in the afternoon. And Thursdays are Calumet County days. The morning clinic at the New Holstein Community Center and the afternoon session at the Brillion Community. Center.

“People can come find these sites, come down to them, they get registered, they get vaccinated, they get their card watched for 15 minutes, they can go about their day. I don’t think it gets any more convenient that that,” adds Capt. David Eischen with the WI National Guard.

Ken Wickesberg is one of those who got vaccinated in Black Creek. It was the convenience of having something in his community that finally got him a shot. He says, “It was just right here and I had tried to go get it before, but I just kept running into issues and this is just right down the street so it was nice, just come down and get it done.”

And with both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shot available, anyone who is eligible to receive the vaccine is welcome to attend the regional tour clinics - you don’t have to be from the participating communities to receive a vaccine.

