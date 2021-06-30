Advertisement

Bucks: Giannis listed as doubtful for Game 5

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela fall...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela fall to the court during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Bucks have listed two time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals Thursday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

As previously reported, Antetokounmpo injured his knee Tuesday night during the third period of Game 4 in Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo’s injury was listed Tuesday night as a hyperextended knee.

An MRI done Wednesday by the team’s physician confirmed the diagnosis.

Team officials say he is currently averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 37.4 minutes per game.

The Bucks lost Tuesday night 110-88, leaving the series tied at 2-2.

The Hawks were without Trae Young during all of Game 4, due to the player having a bone bruise on his right ankle.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
After reaching 50% getting COVID-19 shot, Wisconsin doesn’t “move the needle”
FILE
Toddler killed by train in central Wisconsin
Suspects in armed home invasion robberies.
Complaint: Suspects charged in home invasions pointed gun at child, stabbed dog
Oconto Falls man killed in crash on Highway 41

Latest News

Combat COVID clinical trial website
Doctors want to study early COVID-19 treatments
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Brown County reaches 50% of population vaccinated
combat covid treatment
‘Combat COVID’ initiative looking for more people to join clinical treatment trials
Oshkosh Corporation headquarters
Oshkosh high school juniors offered paid experience at Oshkosh Corporation