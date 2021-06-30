Bucks: Giannis listed as doubtful for Game 5

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Bucks have listed two time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals Thursday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

As previously reported, Antetokounmpo injured his knee Tuesday night during the third period of Game 4 in Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo’s injury was listed Tuesday night as a hyperextended knee.

An MRI done Wednesday by the team’s physician confirmed the diagnosis.

Team officials say he is currently averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 37.4 minutes per game.

The Bucks lost Tuesday night 110-88, leaving the series tied at 2-2.

The Hawks were without Trae Young during all of Game 4, due to the player having a bone bruise on his right ankle.

*Gulp* Bucks went 5-4 without him in the lineup during the season https://t.co/FqerXFUG7X — Chris Roth (@rothchris) June 30, 2021

Good news, but the Bucks need GREAT news for him to play in this series https://t.co/ciLEiLphxo — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) June 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.